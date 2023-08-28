WB NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Released, Reporting Begins Today

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has announced the seat allotment results for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023. Candidates may view the round 2 seat allotment results at wbmcc.nic.in, the official website. The seat assignment PDF includes information such as the round, NEET All India Rank, allocated institute, course, allotted quota, candidate category, and seat status.

Round 2 reporting will commence today, August 28, according to the official schedule. Candidates who have been assigned seats in this round must report to the institute assigned to them between August 28 and September 1, from 11 AM to 4 PM. Candidates who were upgraded in the second round must submit the fee and documents, together with server-generated relieving letters from the previously assigned institution, in order to be admitted to the newly allocated college.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbmcc.nic.in for West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Medical & Dental Counselling’ option.

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen. Choose the ‘Candidate Login’ option shown on the page.

Step 4: Candidates must now input the necessary registration credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 5: The result of the West Bengal NEET UG seat allotment will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the West Bengal NEET UG seat allotment result 2023 for future reference.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2023: Documents required

–– Candidate’s profile letter and payment receipt

–– NEET UG 2023 admit card.

–– NEET UG 2023 rank card.

–– Valid government-issued ID Proofs (Any 2 from –PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhaar Card)

–– PwD certificate (if applicable)

–– Caste certificate as applicable (issued in the State of West Bengal)

–– Age proof

–– Class 10+2. High school mark sheet for verification of marks

–– Medical certificate

WB NEET UG counselling Round 3