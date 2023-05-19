WBBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Devadutta Majhi Tops West Bengal Madhyamik Exam, 86.15% Pass

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the results of class 10th students. Students are advised to visit the official website of West Bengal Board wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in to check their results. Students have to use their date of birth and roll number as their login credentials.

WB 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

This year the pass percentage of WB Madhyamik students stands at 86.15 percent. This year 118 candidates have secured their places in the top 10 positions. With 697 marks, Devadutta Majhi topped the WB Board results. The board will soon declare the dates for re-evaluation and supplementary examination. It is advised to the WB students to stay updated and regularly check the official websites of the Madhyamik WB board.

Around 6,98,628 candidates appeared in the Madhyamik Class 10 state board exam in 2023, said WBBSE in its notification. Notably, the number of WB Board candidates appearing in the exam dropped significantly by 36.41 per cent. In 2022, 10,98,775 candidates gave the Class 10th Board exam.

WB 10th Result 2023: How to check result online?

Step 1: Open your preferred web browser and visit the official website wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link labelled “West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 WB Board".

Step 3: Once you click on the link, you will be directed to the result page.

Step 4: Fill in the required information, including your Roll number and Date of Birth, in the designated fields.

Step 5: After providing the necessary details, click on the “Submit" button.

Step 6: The WB Madhyamik Result 2023 will be promptly displayed on your screen.

Step 7: For future reference, you may choose to either print a hard copy of the result or capture a screenshot.

In 2022, the pass percentage for the Madhyamik exams, or WBBSE 10th board exams, was 86.60 per cent. This marked a decline from 2021 when 100 per cent of students cleared the exam. In 2020, the pass percentage was recorded as 86.34 per cent, while it was higher at 88.87 per cent in 2019.