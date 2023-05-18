WBBSE Class 10th Result To Be Declared Today, Check Past Year's Pass Percentage

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has completed the evaluation process for the Madhyamik exams and is all set to declare the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 today, May 19, at 10 AM. Students can check their results on the official websites wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbbse.org, and wbresults.nic.in.

WB 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

The Madhyamik exams were conducted from February 23, 2023, to March 4, 2023. The previous year, WBBSE witnessed a pass percentage of 86.6 per cent, with a total number of 1,098,775 examinees appearing for the exam.

WBBSE 10th Result 2023: How to Check

Advertisement

Step 1: Open your preferred web browser and visit the official website wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link labelled “West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 WB Board".

Step 3: Once you click on the link, you will be directed to the result page.

Step 4: Fill in the required information, including your Roll number and Date of Birth, in the designated fields.

Step 5: After providing the necessary details, click on the “Submit" button.

Step 6: The WB Madhyamik Result 2023 will be promptly displayed on your screen.

Step 7: For future reference, you may choose to either print a hard copy of the result or capture a screenshot.

Students can also make use of the SMS facility to get their results. This option is especially useful when the web server for the WBBSE 10th Result 2023 link is slow due to high traffic.

Advertisement

In case a student is dissatisfied or unhappy with the marks they have obtained in the WB Madhyamik Result 2023, the WBBSE board offers the option of re-evaluation. The re-evaluation form will be made available online at wbresults.nic.in after the declaration of the result. Students can obtain the form from their respective schools, fill it out, and submit it to the school authorities. A specified fee needs to be paid along with the form, and this should be done before the mentioned deadline. The re-evaluation results will be announced in June 2023.

Students who fail to clear one or two subjects in the WBBSE 10th Result 2023, they can appear for the compartment exam. Scheduled to take place in June 2023, this exam allows students a second chance to improve their scores and performance in the WBBSE Madhyamik Exams. The application process for the compartment exam will be conducted through respective schools, and students will need to pay the necessary fee. The results of the compartment exam will be announced in July 2023, offering a chance for redemption and a pathway to a successful academic future.