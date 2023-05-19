West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 LIVE Updates: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Released At wbresults.nic.in

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj
Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 10:58 IST
West Bengal, India
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the results of the Madhyamik or Class 10 exams today, May 19 at 10 AM . Students who appeared for the Madhyamik exam can check their results on the official WBBSE websites, wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in, once they are released. Read More
Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number
Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.
Step 4: Login using your required information
Step 5: Now, click on the WBBSE under the ‘education’ tab
Step 6: Select the option of Madhyamik/10th exam result 2023
Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen
Students can also check their scores via SMS facility. To avail this, students need to type WB their roll number and send it to 5676750. For instance, if someone’s roll number is 12345 then they will have to type WB 12345 and send sms to 5676750. They will get a reply after result announcement giving detail of their marks.
Devadutta Majhi speaking to the media after declaration of the result said she wants to study Math and Physics. Further she wants to join IIT in future.
West Bengal Board Students can access their results at the official website, wbresults.nic.in using login credentials like date of birth and roll number mentioned on the admit card.
Step 1: Open your preferred web browser and visit the official website wbresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link labelled “West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 WB Board".
Step 3: Once you click on the link, you will be directed to the result page.
Step 4: Fill in the required information, including your Roll number and Date of Birth, in the designated fields.
Step 5: After providing the necessary details, click on the “Submit" button.
Step 6: The WB Madhyamik Result 2023 will be promptly displayed on your screen.
Step 7: For future reference, you may choose to either print a hard copy of the result or capture a screenshot.
Devadutta Majhi – 99.57 percent - 697 marks
Subham Pal- 98.71 percent- 691 marks
Rifat Hassan Sarkar from Malda got 98.71%
This year in total 118 candidates are secured their place in top 10
2023- 86.15 percent
2022- 86.60 percent
2021- 100 percent
2020- 86.34 per cent
2019- 88.87 percent
East Midnapore- 96.81%
Kalimpong- 94.13%
Kolkata- 93.75%
East Midnapore
Kalimpong
Kolkata
West Midnapore
In press conference, the president of WBBSE announced that around 44000 examiners have been involved in WB Madhyamik exam answer sheets across the state.
West Bengal students must receive a minimum of 34 per cent, or 272 marks, in order to pass the West Bengal class 10 board exam, which carries a total of 800 marks.
WB Madhyamik Result 2023 has been declared. 565428 candidates have passed the examination this year.
Boys: 306253
Girls: 376068
A total of 6,98,627 students appeared in the board exam this year.
The result will be declared at 10 am at the headquarters of the WB Board in Kolkata. The result will be announced by WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly. He will be addressing media as well.
The result is being declared online. Students will be able to get their marksheets while sitting at home. The marksheet is detailed marks distribution obtained by a student. The print-out of online results will act as a provisional marksheets. students need to ensure there is no error in the same. This year, no toppers will be announced and the merit list will not be released since exams were cancelled.
Students need to ensure that their results are error-free. If they find any mistake, they should highlight the same with authorities at the earliest. Here is a list of top things to check in the result – — Name and Spelling — Totaling as per the new formula — Total of marks — Percentage calculate — Pass certificate
In case, West Bengal Board students lost their admit card, they should immediately contact their school authorities. The authorities will share roll number and school code of the student to log in.
The West Bengal class 10 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 4. Around 6,98,628 students were expected to sit for the West Bengal Class 10 exams this year. This year, CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the exam halls to guarantee that no unlawful conduct occurs. Police officers were also stationed outside the exam locations.
The exams took place at various locations across the state of West Bengal. Each subject had a three-hour duration exam, with 15 minutes provided for students to go through the question paper. Students must receive a minimum of 34 per cent, or 272 marks, in order to pass the West Bengal class 10 board exam, which carries a total of 800 marks.
One particular question on the Madhyamik history exam paper this year sparked discussions on social media. The question asked examinees to write an explanatory essay on one of three options related to Mahatma Gandhi’s stance on India’s labour movement. The options presented were whether Mahatma Gandhi always represented the mill owners’ lobby, whether he aimed to avoid a clash between labour and capital, and whether he was concerned about the movement’s impact on law and order.
In 2022, the pass percentage for the Madhyamik exams, or WBBSE 10th board exams, was 86.60 per cent. This marked a decline from 2021 when 100 per cent of students cleared the exam. In 2020, the pass percentage was recorded as 86.34 per cent, while it was higher at 88.87 per cent in 2019.
Furthermore, last year, boys outperformed girls in the West Bengal Madhyamik class 10 exams. A total of 88.59 per cent of boys passed the exam, while 85 per cent of girls achieved qualifying grades.