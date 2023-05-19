West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 LIVE Updates: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Released At wbresults.nic.in

The declaration of the WBBSE Madhyamik class 10 results will be made through a press conference by the WBBSE President, Ramanuj Ganguly.

The West Bengal class 10 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 4. Around 6,98,628 students were expected to sit for the West Bengal Class 10 exams this year. This year, CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the exam halls to guarantee that no unlawful conduct occurs. Police officers were also stationed outside the exam locations.

The exams took place at various locations across the state of West Bengal. Each subject had a three-hour duration exam, with 15 minutes provided for students to go through the question paper. Students must receive a minimum of 34 per cent, or 272 marks, in order to pass the West Bengal class 10 board exam, which carries a total of 800 marks.

One particular question on the Madhyamik history exam paper this year sparked discussions on social media. The question asked examinees to write an explanatory essay on one of three options related to Mahatma Gandhi’s stance on India’s labour movement. The options presented were whether Mahatma Gandhi always represented the mill owners’ lobby, whether he aimed to avoid a clash between labour and capital, and whether he was concerned about the movement’s impact on law and order.

In 2022, the pass percentage for the Madhyamik exams, or WBBSE 10th board exams, was 86.60 per cent. This marked a decline from 2021 when 100 per cent of students cleared the exam. In 2020, the pass percentage was recorded as 86.34 per cent, while it was higher at 88.87 per cent in 2019.

Furthermore, last year, boys outperformed girls in the West Bengal Madhyamik class 10 exams. A total of 88.59 per cent of boys passed the exam, while 85 per cent of girls achieved qualifying grades.