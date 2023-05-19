WBBSE To Release 10th Board Results Today, Check Passing Marks

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release WB Madhyamik or Class 10 Result 2023 result today at 10 AM through a press conference by WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly. Soon after the press conference, the board will release the WB Class 10 results on the official website at wbresults.nic.in. Students will have to enter their roll number, date of birth (DoB), and other details to access their WBBSE Class 10th Result 2023.\

WB 10th Result 2023

“The Results of Madhyamik Pariksha (S.E) 2023 will be announced by the Honourable President of the Board on 19th May 2023 at 10 am through a PRESS CONFERENCE," reads an official notice. The Madhyamik results will be available on the official websites from 12 noon onwards. Schools will receive the marksheets and certificates from their respective camp offices on May 19. The marksheets will be available from 12 pm.

The West Bengal 10th result 2023 will comprise a candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, overall marks, division obtained, and qualifying status. To get a passing grade in West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023, students must secure at least 25 per cent marks in each subject.

WBBSE 10th Board Results: How to Check

Step 1: Visit WBBSE’s official website at wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and select the ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023’ link on the main page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the credentials such as the WBBSE roll number and date of birth. Then, click on submit.

Step 4: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

If students are not happy with their 10th board scores, they can apply for re-evaluation of answer scripts of West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023. The WBBSE board will provide all the details on the re-evaluation process after the release of the results.

This year, WBBSE conducted the West Bengal Class 10 Exams from February 23 to March 4. Approximately 7 lakh candidates appeared for the WB Class 10 exams this year.