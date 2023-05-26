WBCHSE 12th Result 2023: Mother-Son Duo Clear West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Exam Together

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the Uccha Madhyamik or class 12 results 2023 on May 24 which saw 89.25 per cent of students clearing the exam. Amongst them was a mother-son duo from West Bengal’s Shantipur who passed the exam with flying colours. The mother left her son behind by 40 marks. While the son got 284 marks, the mother got 324 marks.

Latika Mandal, now 38, a resident of Narsinghpur’s new Sardarpara of Shantipur police station had married Asim Mandal 20 years ago. Latika, who was a resident of Dhubulia then, did not study beyond class 6 due to her family’s financial crisis. However, the desire to study never left her. Her husband is a daily labourer. While managing the family and raising children, she was repeatedly drawn to reading books. She got admitted to Rabindra Mukta Vidyalaya with the help of a neighbour.

In 2020, she passed the Madhayamik exam or class 10 exam with good results along with her daughter. Her son passed secondary school the next year. In 2021, Latika was admitted to Narsinghpur High School in class 11 in the Arts stream. Her son Sourav is a student at Kalna Maharaja High School in East Bardhaman. Both of them now passed the higher secondary examination in the arts steram this year.

Although both of them are from different schools, both mother and son are candidates for the higher secondary examination this year. In the future, their mother Latika wants to pursue graduation in education. While his son Sourav wants to prepare for government jobs after studying in college.

However, Latika is not happy after the results get published, she regrets, “It would have been better if the results were reversed. If the boy had done a little better, it would have helped him in the future. What else will happen with the results at my age?" Meanwhile, Sourav said, “Everyone says your mother has done so well. That’s what my victory is!"