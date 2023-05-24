WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023 Today, Check Last Year’s Passing Percentage

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced that the WB higher secondary or Class 12 result 2023 will be declared today, May 24, at 12 PM via a press conference. The official websites, wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in, will activate the result link at 12:30 pm. The Class 12 board exams conducted by WBCHSE Class 12 board exams took place from March 14 to March 27. The online release of the WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023 will be provisional, and the hard copy mark sheets will be distributed by the council from May 31 onwards.

WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Live Updates

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Over The Years

In 2022, the overall pass percentage in WBCHSE Class 12 was 88.44 per cent. A total of 90.19 per cent boys cleared the West Bengal Class 12 board examination whereas the passing percentage of girls was 86.9 per cent. A total of 7.5 lakh students registered for the WB 12th or Uccha Madhyamik exams in 2022. This was a huge drop from 2021 when 97 per cent of students had passed the exam in a record-breaking result. Notably, exams were not held in that year and the result was announced based on an alternative assessment module.

Despite being the lowest pass percentage in three years, the WB HS result 2022 was still better than the results announced before the pandemic hit India. In 2020 and 2021, the assessment models were changed which could be the reason behind the high pass percentage The pass percentage in 2022 was 88.44 per cent that was a slight increase from 2019 (the last year when exams were held before pandemic) when as many as 86.29 per cent of students passed the exam.

The passing marks for each subject in the WBCHSE Class 12 are set at 30 per cent. This means that students must score at least 30 out of 100 marks in each compulsory subject to clear the exam. Students who fail to score equal to or more than the specified passing marks in the West Bengal HS Result 2023 will not receive the final mark sheet.