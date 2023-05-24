WBCHSE HS Result 2023: East Midnapore Top-performing District, 89.25% Students Qualify

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the class 12th results. West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Bose declared the results at press conference. Over 8 lakh students appeared for the examination can check their results from the official websites, wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. WB Board students must receive at least 33 per cent of the possible points on the WBCHSE class 12 exam, as well as 20 per cent on the practical exams to qualify the exam.

This year 89.25 percent West Bengal Class 12th students cleared the examination. In 2023, boys have a pass percentage of 91.86. This year, 7,37807 West Bengal class 12th have qualified the board examination. This year percentage is slightly better than the last year but has declined if compare to 2021 and 2020. Last year, as many as 90.19 per cent of boys passed the examination in 2022 with a greater pass percentage as compared to girls. WB class 12th girls passed at a rate of 87.49 per cent in 2022. In 2023, East Midnapore students have topped in district-wise WBBSE result with a pass percentage of 95.75 percent.

It is to be noted that online Class 12 Result 2023 will be provisional, and the council will distribute the hard copy of the marksheets starting May 31. Students have to collect their original marksheet from the school authorities. Further, in the admission process for higher education, provisional marksheets are not considered credible hence students should collect their original marksheet as soon as possible.

WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites: wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link “West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023″ on the screen.

Step 3: Provide your roll number and other necessary details.

Step 4: Click “Submit."

Step 5: View your WBCHSE 12th Result 2023.

Step 6: Download and save the West Bengal HS Result 2023.

Step 7: Print the WBCHSE 12th Result for future records.

In the West Bengal class 12 exam of 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.44 per cent, and 6,36,875 students passed the HS exam. The pass percentage for boys was 90.19 per cent, while for girls, it was 86.58 per cent. Meanwhile, WBBSE announced the Class 10 results last week. A total of 2016779 students have successfully cleared the secondary examination. This year, the pass percentage was 93.12 per cent in the Madhyamik Pariksha.