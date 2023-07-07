WBCHSE HS Scrutiny Results 2023 Announced, Marksheets to be Issued on July 13

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared the WBCHSE HS Scrutiny Result 2023 on Thursday, July 6. As per the official announcement, the results of the Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR) for the Higher Secondary Examination, 2023 have been released. Heads of all Uccha Madhyamik institutions can check the results on the website — wbchseapp.wb.gov.in.

Starting from July 13, the heads of all HS institutions can collect the revised mark sheet and certificate from the relevant regional office through their authorised representatives. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can obtain the new mark sheet or certificate by submitting their existing certificate or mark sheet to the school or institution.

Also read| WBCHSE 12th Board Exams 2024 To Begin On February 16, Check WB Uccha Madhyamik Timetable

Advertisement

The official notice read, “I am directed to notify that the result of Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR) of Higher Secondary Examination, 2023 have been published. Heads of all H.S. Institutions Sheet and Certificate, if any, from the concerned Regional Office through his/her authorized representative on and from 13/07/2023. Candidates are requested to collect the new mark sheet/certificate after submitting mark sheet to the school in case of any change in result. For viewing the result, please visit the website: wbchseapp.wb.gov.instudent existing user name & password."

WBCHSE HS Scrutiny Results 2023: How to Check

To check the results, please adhere to the following instructions mentioned below:

STEP 1: Go to the official website wbchseapp.wb.gov.in.

STEP 2: Locate and click on the link for WBCHSE HS Scrutiny Result 2023.

STEP 3: Enter the necessary information and click on the submit button.

STEP 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 5: Review and save the page by downloading it.