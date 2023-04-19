WBJEE 2023 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow At wbjeeb.nic.in, How To Download

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will release the admit cards for WBJEE 2023 on April 20. The candidates who have applied for the examination need to download the admit card to appear in the test. Applicants can download the admit card from the official website of WBJEEB–wbjeeb.nic.in.

The tentative date for the WBJEE is April 30 and the exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by the second session from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The exam will consist of Multiple Choice Questions ( MCQ) and each paper will contain three categories of questions. The first category will have one mark for every right answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer, whereas for the second category, 2 marks will be awarded for every right answer and 0.5 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Category 3 will have no negative marking and will carry 2 marks for every right answer.

WBJEE Admit Cards 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB—https://wbjeeb.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the Admit card link for the examination, which will be present on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Click on Submit button

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Check all your details, such as name, examination centre, etc.

Step 7: Save, download, and take the printout of your admit card.

Candidates must ensure that their admit card is not mutilated/distorted/soiled even by accident. The applicant with such admit cards will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

The state of West Bengal administers the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) for admission to both government and private engineering institutes. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. The WBJEE consists of two papers. Paper 1 will include a variety of mathematics questions, whereas Paper 2 will consist of questions from physics and chemistry.

