Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » WBJEE 2023 Announces Counselling Schedule on wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Dates Here

WBJEE 2023 Announces Counselling Schedule on wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Dates Here

WBJEE Candidates are advised to remember the counselling schedule released and complete the registration within the deadline at wbjeeb.nic.in

Advertisement

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 14:20 IST

West Bengal, India

The first round of the allotment list will be released on August 1 based on the choices that the applicants have indicated ( Representative image)
The first round of the allotment list will be released on August 1 based on the choices that the applicants have indicated ( Representative image)

The WBJEE counseling dates for 2023 have been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB). The WBJEE counseling registration for 2023 is scheduled to start on July 20 on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The board has also announced that a single centralised online counselling will take place for WBJEE 2023 and JEE Main 2023 rank holders. The deadline for registering, paying, and making selections for WBJEE counseling 2023 is July 25.

WBJEE 2023 Counselling Schedule

Advertisement

EventDate
Registration, fee payment and preferenceJuly 20- 25, 2023
Mock seat allocation result on the basis of preferenceJuly 27
Modification and lock choicesJuly 28
Round one seat allotment resultAugust 1
Fee, seat acceptance and reportingAugust 1 to 5
Second round allotment resultsAugust 8
Fee, seat acceptance and reportingAugust 8 -11, 2023
Registration for mop up round, fees payment and preferenceAugust 14- 16, 2023
Mock seat allocation resultsAugust 17
Modification of the applicantsAugust 19
Mop-up round seat allocation resultsAugust 22- 24, 2023

The first round of the allotment list will be released on August 1 based on the choices that the applicants have indicated. Additionally, the counselling will be for allotment in the institutes and courses which are mentioned in the approved seat matrix of the competent authority. WBJEEB further clarified that there will be three rounds of the counselling, i.e., allotment, upgradation and mop-up. The notice is applicable for the candidates who have attained ranks in WBJEE and JEE exams.

WBJEE 2023: How to register

1) Log on to wbjeeb.nic.in, the official site of WBJEEB.

2) Next, choose the option of ‘Counselling Registration’ that will be available on the homepage.

3) Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

4) Once done, fill the application form and pay the required application fee.

Advertisement

5) Check all the details carefully before submitting the WBJEE form.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • 6) If required, you can download the confirmation page for the next step of the admission process.

    It is important to note that candidates must be very cautious at the time of providing various information during registration. A notice by the board stated that there is no provision to make any correction or editing after final submission of the registration by the applicant. “If no choice is available to the candidate or no seat is allotted due to wrong input given by the candidate, WBJEEB will not be legally responsible for such wrong input given by a candidate and its after effect," reads the official notice.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo extensively covers education and careers with News18. She loves tr...Read More

    first published: July 18, 2023, 14:20 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 14:20 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App