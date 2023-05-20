WBJEE 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the recorded responses in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023 answer key have the option to raise objections till today up to 4 pm. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has published the answer key for the State Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2023. Candidates who gave the exam can download their answer key from the official website at wbjee.nic.in. To get access to the OMR sheet as well as the responses, candidates must log in to the official portal.

Candidates should keep in mind that a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 will be applicable per response claimed. Candidates have to pay the processing fee through net banking/ debit card/ credit card. The claims need to be submitted in one session only, and challenges will not be accepted after the last date. Furthermore, no claim made by the candidate will be reviewed if the fee payment is pending.

“In case of category-I and category-II questions (where only one option is correct), the response is shown as A or B or C or D. Unattended questions are marked as “-". If multiple answers are given, the response is shown as “*". In case of category-III questions (where one or more options are correct), the response is shown as “A, B, C, D" etc," the official notice read.

Based on the challenges submitted by the candidates, the West Bengal Board will prepare the final answer and result. The WBJEE 2023 ranks and scores will be calculated and published based on the final reviewed responses.

WBJEE 2023 Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Visit WBJEEB’s official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main page, look for the ‘WBJEE 2023 OMR response sheet’ link.

Step 3: As a new page opens, log in using the application number and password along with the security pin.

Step 4: The WBJEE OMR Sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the responses and raise challenges, if required.

Step 6: Pay the objection fee and submit the form.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it for future use.

The West Bengal Board authorities conducted State Joint Entrance Exam on April 30, this year, in a pen-and-paper-based mode. The WBJEE 2023 exam comprised 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).