WBJEE 2023 Begins Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023 is set to be conducted today, April 30. As per the schedule, the entrance test will begin with Paper 1 (Mathematics) at 11 AM followed by Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. It is important for candidates to bring their admit cards and an identity card to the exam centre, as entry to the premises will not be granted without these documents.

The admit cards for the examination were made available on April 20 on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Advertisement

Candidates appearing in the entrance test are required to answer the questions on an optical machine-readable response (OMR) sheet, which will be evaluated using Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) technology. Therefore, it is crucial for the candidates to follow the correct marking method. They should completely darken the appropriate circle/bubble with a blue/black ink ballpoint pen to indicate their response, and no other marking will be considered valid.

The WBJEE is administered by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board under the state government’s supervision. It serves as a centralised test for admission to various private and government-run engineering institutions across West Bengal.

WBJEE 2023: Exam pattern:

WBJEE Exam Pattern 2023 is divided into three sections based on the subjects. The Mathematics paper will contain 75 questions with a total of 100 marks. Physics and chemistry papers will contain 40 questions each for 50 marks.

Advertisement

Candidates who appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for both General Merit Rank (GMR) and Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR). This makes them eligible for admission to all courses. Candidates who have appeared only for Paper 2 will be considered for only PMR and will be eligible for admission into pharmacy courses only (except at Jadavpur University). Those who have appeared only for Paper 1 will not be eligible for any rank.

Advertisement

Once the WBJEE 2023 exam is concluded, the model answer keys will be uploaded on the official portal. Candidates will be able to access the model answer keys by logging in to the website and can raise objections if needed.

Read all the Latest Education News here