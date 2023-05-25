WBJEE 2023 Final Answer Key Out at wbjeeb.nic.in, Result Tomorrow

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE final answer key 2023. Candidates can download the WBJEE 2023 final answer key from the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Based on the final answer key, the WBJEE 2023 result will be prepared.

The results of WBJEE 2023 for admission into engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy degree courses in universities and colleges in West Bengal will be declared tomorrow, May 26. The authorities will first announce the WBJEE result 2023 through the press conference at 2:30 PM. Candidates will be able to download the WBJEE 2023 scorecard from 4 PM onwards.

“The final answer keys, after thorough post-examination internal verification and review of candidates’ challenges as received, are prepared. Scoring and ranking will be done based on these final answer keys" the official notice reads.

WBJEE 2023 Final Answer Key: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the final answer key link.

Step 3: The final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates can download the answer key and print it out for future use.

The authorities will not accept any objections against the final WBJEE answer key 2023. It is to be noted that the scoring and ranking of the candidates will be done based on the final answer key of WBJEE 2023.

Candidates can check and download their WBJEE result 2023 using the application number and password. WB JEE result 2023 will include the subject-wise scores, total scores, ranks secured, and other details.

Candidates who will be declared qualified as per the WBJEE result will be eligible to participate in the WBJEE counselling and seat allotment process.

Earlier, the provisional WBJEE answer key was released on May 10 and the objection window was opened till May 13. The WBJEE exam was held on April 30 in two shifts. The WBJEE exam paper was for a total of 200 marks.