WBJEE 2023 Provisional Answer Key Released, Objection Window Open Till May 13

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has published the model or provisional answer key for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their answer key from the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates are also allowed to raise objections, if any, till May 13 up to 11:59 pm via the user interface provided. While raising objections, students will also have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per question. “If any candidate is not satisfied with the model answer key, he/she can challenge any key by 13th May 2023 (up to 11:59 p.m.) through the user interface provided," reads the official notice.

WBJEEB will then formulate the final answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination based on objections raised by candidates. It is to be noted that a candidate can challenge any number of answers. The essential fee needs to be paid through net banking or debit card or credit card or UPI only. No challenge shall be reviewed by the WBJEEB if the fee payment is not successful.

The West Bengal JEE 2023 was held on April 30 in two shifts. The first shift 1 was conducted from 11 AM to 1 PM for the mathematics paper. While shift 2 started at 2 PM and ended at 4 PM for physics and chemistry papers.

WBJEE 2023: Steps to Check Model Answer Key

Step 1: Go to WBJEEB’s official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for WBJEE 2023 model answer key.

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter the asked credentials such as the application number and password on the portal.

Step 4: The WBJEE 2023 Model Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View, save, and download the model answer key.

Once the objection-raising window closes, WBJEEB will review all challenges sent by candidates and make the final decision on the result. Furthermore, the board’s decision on the WBJEE 2023 result will be final and no further communication, appeal or request will be entertained. The final scores and ranks of candidates will be calculated based on the final reviewed answer keys.