WBJEE 2023 Releases Mock Seat Allotment Results At wbjeeb.nic.in; Know How To Check

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result at its official website. Applicants who have appeared for the counselling session can check the mock seat allotment result at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can have time till today to lock or modify their choices. While the final seat allotment results will be shared on August 1 by the Board.

The second round of the WBJEE 2023 will commence from August 8. Candidates will have chance to accept the seat, pay the fees and report physically with the documents on August 8 to August 11, 2023. After the completion of the two rounds, the examination board will conduct a final mop up round with registration, fees, acceptance of the fees . The mock seat allocation for the WBJEE will released on August 17. While the final result with seat acceptance by the students will be released on August 22. Candidates will have time till August 22 to 24 to accept and pay the amount.

The mock seat allocation process is a practice run for the counseling process. It helps applicants to assess how their choices and rankings may impact their likelihood of being accepted into a preferred college or Institute. Additionally, it gives them a sense of their initial allocation. The Institute/College and any academic programs that applicants wish to apply to shall be given priority by using the simulated seat allocations, applicants have been instructed.