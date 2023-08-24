WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Application for 509 Vacancies Begins at wbpsc.gov.in

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued a notification concerning the recruitment of Sub-Inspector positions across the state. The commission is preparing to hire for Sub-Inspector roles in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Grade III, and under the Food & Supplies Department of the Government of West Bengal. Interested candidates meeting the necessary criteria can commence their online applications for these positions at the official WBPSC website, wbpsc.gov.in. This recruitment campaign aims to occupy a total of 509 vacancies (480 existing and 29 backlogs) within the organisation.

The WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023 application process began on August 23, and the deadline for registration is September 20. To ensure a smooth transaction, the last day for online fee submission aligns with September 20, while those opting for offline fee payment have until September 21.

WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualifications: Applicants must have successfully cleared the Madhyamik Examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. Proficiency in reading, writing, and speaking Bengali/Nepali languages is essential. For precise educational qualification specifications, please refer to the notification link.

Age: The candidate’s age limit should be between 18 years to 40 years of age.

WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

To apply online for the WBPSC Food Recruitment 2023, candidates need to follow the step-by-step instructions mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official WBPSC website by visiting wbpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the “Candidate’s Corner" section and click on “Current Applications" on the main webpage.

Step 3: On the next page, you will find a new section titled “Apply online for the post of Sub-Inspector in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Grade-III, under Food & Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2023. Advt. no. 04/2023)."

Step 4: Complete the application form by providing your personal details, contact information, educational background, and employment history.

Step 5: Upload a photograph of yourself as per the specified format and also attach a scanned copy of your signature.

Step 6: Process the payment of your application fee through the online mode.

Step 7: Review your application thoroughly to ensure accuracy before clicking the “Submit" button.

Step 8: Print a copy of the submitted application for your records.

WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

To select candidates, there will be a Written Examination with multiple-choice questions (MCQs), followed by a Personality Test. Only those who do well in the Written Examination will be invited for the Personality Test. The final ranking will be determined by the combined scores from both the Written Examination and the Personality Test.

WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The application fee is only Rs 110, plus a 1 per cent service charge on the examination fee, with a minimum of Rs 5, for online payments through debit/credit cards, along with applicable government duty or service charges. For online banking, there is a service charge of Rs 5, and for payment at a bank counter, there’s a service charge of Rs 20.