Web Developer To Help Desk Analyst, 5 IT Jobs That Don’t Require Engineering Degree

The information technology (IT) sector is vast. It includes companies that produce hardware, software or other equipment; including companies that provide internet or related services. If you are looking for a career in the IT sector, you must have the proper skills and experience to grab the opportunity. You don’t need to have an engineering degree to get a job in the IT sector. There are several attractive options to explore the corporate culture with a decent salary. You might need a specialised certificate or diploma (based on the company’s requirement). Let’s take a look at these jobs.

Computer Support Specialist: As a specialist, you are required to perform a variety of tasks, but the major requirement is to help troubleshoot computers and monitor networks. You are required to ask a series of questions to gather information about the issue faced by the customer. You might also have to work directly with the customer while installing new hardware or software on the computer. Some companies ask for a diploma, a certified course for joining as a computer support specialist, or a specialised graduation degree. It doesn’t require an engineering degree, and you can earn an average of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

Junior Data Analyst: The primary responsibility is to provide assistance to the upper-level analyst by retrieving, cleaning, and organising the data. You might also need to perform data entry activities and help customers process data. You are required to have a Master’s degree in statistics, statistical analysis, or business intelligence and can earn up to Rs 3.5 lakh per annum.

Help Desk Analyst: You are required to provide technical support over the phone or email to the customers. You might also need to maintain records of common issues and develop directions to help users resolve their queries. This job can also be done from home, and you can earn up to Rs 4 to 5 lakh per annum.