West Bengal Board Class 12 Exams 2023 to Start from March 14, Know Exam Day Guidelines

Approximately 8.52 lakh students will take the West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination starting on March 14. Of the total candidates, over 50 per cent are female students this year. The number of students appearing in the exam is up by nearly a lakh from last year. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is in charge of conducting examinations. Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said about 57.43 per cent of females will sit in the examination. The West Bengal Class 12 board examination will be conducted at over 23000 centres in the state.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will increase the surveillance of examination halls for Class 12th board exams this year. The council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said personnel will use metal detectors to reduce the incidences of cheating via phone or any other electronic method. This is the first time when the board will also use Radio Frequency Detectors to monitor electronic devices in some of the 206 vulnerable locations as and when necessary, reported Jagran News. He said Malda has been identified as one such sensitive site. Apart from the frequency detectors, examination halls will be equipped with CCTV surveillance.

It should be mentioned that candidates are not allowed to leave their seats from 10 am until the end of the first hour of the exam. Further, the president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said the government will recruit group D staff from 7000 Higher Secondary schools.

Earlier, the Uccha Madhyamik board exams 2023 announced changes in the examination patterns. There will be a single integrated question paper rather than distinct question papers for parts A and B. Therefore, unlike in the past, it is not necessary to connect the two segments at the conclusion of the examination. The board has announced that one question paper will contain both objective and subjective questions. According to the WBCHSE, the test questions, however, will be less difficult this time. Students should format their responses in accordance with the question’s series number.

WBCHSE claims that in making this choice, consideration was given to the ideas and recommendations of students, teachers, and examiners. Teachers and students in upper secondary were notified that some components of the question and answer sheet had been altered before making any changes.

