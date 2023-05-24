WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Declared Live Updates: Slight Increase in West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Pass Percentage

Curated By: Damini Solanki
Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 13:10 IST
West Bengal, India
WBCHSE HS Result 2023 LIVE: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the results for the class 12 (HS) exams 2023 today, May 24. The West Bengal HS result 2023 has been declared through a press conference at 12 PM. A total of 89.25% have passed the HS exams this year. Students who took the exams can check their results online by entering their roll number on wbchse.wb.gov. Read More
|YEAR
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|2023
|89.25%
|2022
|88.44%
|2021
|97.89%
|2020
|90.13%
|2019
|86.29%
Any errors spotted in the class 12 results must be taken up to the board for corrections. WB Class 12 students can contact their respective school principals to get the errors rectified with the board or directly contact the WBCHSE.
Once students download their marksheets online, it is important for them to ensure that it is error-free.
Students need to check the following details –
— Name
— School & Exam Centre Name
— Total Marks
— Grades
— Percentage Calculation
— Spelling
— Pass/ Fail Status
STEP 1: Visit the official websites: wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in.
STEP 2: Find the link “West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023″ on the screen.
STEP 3: Provide your roll number and other necessary details.
STEP 4: Click “Submit."
STEP 5: View your WBCHSE 12th Result 2023.
STEP 6: Download and save the West Bengal HS Result 2023.
STEP 7: Print the WBCHSE 12th Result for future records.
The pass percentage among boys in West Bengal class 12 results stands at 91.86 per cent which is an increase from last years 90.19 per cent.
18 of the 87 students who made up the top 10 rank list are from the Hooghly district. East Midnapore students scored the highest overall in the district results, with a pass rate of 95.75 per cent.
Four students, each receiving 494 marks out of 500 and securing 98.8%, tied for third place. These students are Chandrabindu Maity, Anusua Saha, Piyali Das and Shreya Mallik..read more
Students who are not happy with their results may request a re-evaluation of their answer scripts. Furthermore, students who fail in one or two subjects may be required to take compartment tests by WBCHSE. Those who have failed more than two subjects will need to try again the following year.
With a total score of 495 out of 500 (99 per cent), two students, Sushma Khan and Abu Sama tie for second rank.
The first rank in the West Bengal Class 12 exam has been secured by Shubrangshu Sarkar from Narendrapur. He secured 99.2 % with an impressive score of 496 out of 500.
This year, the total number of applicants for the West Bengal Class 12 is 852444 of which 824891 students appeared for the exam. A total of 737807 students have passed the HS examination…read more
Students can send in applications for review and scrutiny of answer scripts online from 31 May to June 15.
A total of 89.25% of the students who took the West Bengal class 12 exam cleared it.
For the WBBSE class 12 examination, students must receive a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. In addition, they must obtain 20 per cent on their practical assessments. To pass the West Bengal board exam, applicants must receive a minimum of 272 overall marks, while they must earn a minimum of 480 marks to place in the first division.
Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
Step 4: Login using your credentials.
Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose the WBCHSE.
Step 6: Choose the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik/12th exam result 2022 category.
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.
West Bengal class 12 results for the year 2023 have been released by Minister Bratya Bose.
The press conference for the West Bengal Class 12 Board result has begun. After education Minister Bratya Bose announces the results of class 12 exams, the result links will be activated at 12:30 PM for students to check their results
All objective and subjective questions were included in a unified question paper this year. The WBCHSE has stated that the previous question paper format was deemed too complex. However, this time, the question papers will be simplified.
Previously, a separate notebook was provided for writing answers to the questions in part A, while part B involved short answer questions that needed to be answered on a separate question paper. Subsequently, both answer sheets had to be submitted together.
The WBCHSE had changed the format of the class 12 or Uccha Madhyamik board exams 2023. Instead of having separate question papers for part A and part B, starting this year, there was only one now single integrated question paper.
The WBCHSE is releasing the Class 12 2023 results 57 days after the end of the examination.
The online Class 12 Result 2023 will be provisional, and the council will distribute the hard copy of the marksheets starting May 31.
To check their WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023, students will be required to provide their credentials such as date of birth and roll number.
Students will have to secure a minimum of 33 per cent to pass the exam. They will also have to score a minimum of 20 per cent separately in practical exams. The minimum aggregate mark to pass the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik exam is 272. To obtain the first division in the exam, students will have to get at least 480 marks.
– wbchse.wb.gov.in
– wbresults.nic.in
The press conference for the West Bengal Class 12 Board result will be starting shortly. After education Minister Bratya Bose announces the results of class 12 exams, the result links will be activated at 12:30 PM
Students will not only get marks but also grades. Here is a look at grades and what they mean -
|GRADES
|MARKS
|O/ distinction
|100 to 90
|A+
|89 to 70
|A/ First Division
|69 to 60
|B / Second Division
|59 to 50
|C/ Third Division
|49 to 34
|D/ Improvement
|35 & below
Candidates who score at least 480 will be placed in the first division, while those who score more than 360 will be placed in the second category. The third division will be assigned to scores over 272. The distribution of WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik mark sheets and certificates among the representatives of schools is on May 31 from 11 pm. The West Bengal board’s class 12 exams were held from March 14 to March 27. WBCHSE is releasing the HS results 57 days after the end of the examination. More than 8,60,000 students have given higher secondary examination this time.
The results will display the applicant’s marks and whether they have qualified or not. Students can also check their results by downloading the mobile app ‘WBCHSE Results 2023’ from Google Play Store. Students who fall short of the required minimum qualifying marks must retake the year if they fail more than two subjects, and they must pass the supplementary exam. The council will also release details like pass percentage, name of the toppers, the best-performing districts, etc.
In the West Bengal class 12 exam of 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.44 per cent, and 6,36,875 students passed the HS exam. The pass percentage for boys was 90.19 per cent, while for girls, it was 86.58 per cent.
Meanwhile, WBBSE announced the Class 10 results last week. A total of 2016779 students have successfully cleared the secondary examination. This year, the pass percentage was 93.12 per cent in the Madhyamik Pariksha.