West Bengal JEXPO, VOCLET 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared at webscte.co.in

The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development has declared the seat allocation results for the Vocational Lateral Entry Test (VOCLET) and Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnics (JEXPO) counselling on the official website – webscte.co.in.

Candidates who have been allocated seats are required to submit a booking fee of Rs 500. For candidates who applied for auto-upgradation, a fee of Rs 2,000 is applicable. Those individuals who have been offered institutes and have accepted seats are instructed to present themselves at their respective colleges with two copies of the allotment letter and other documents. Institutes must validate the candidates’ admissions by August 22.

JEXPO, VOCLET 2023 counselling: Documents required

1. Provisional allotment letter-cum-money receipt

2. JEXPO or VOCLET 2023 admit card

3. Class 10 admit card or equivalent examination of age proof

4. Class 10 mark sheet

5. Caste certificate (If applicable)

JEXPO and VOCLET counselling 2023’s second round of counselling will be held from August 23 to 26. The third round of counselling will be held on August 28. The council will organise a special online JEXPO, VOCLET 2023 counselling to fill the rest of the vacant seats. The JEXPO application panel will be opened for the candidates who had registered earlier but did not participate in the counselling.

JEXPO 2023 was conducted on June 3 for admission to various programmes including Diploma in 3-D Animation and Graphics, Diploma in Engineering, Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical and Civil Engineering, Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Mining Engineering West Bengal’s Polytechnic colleges.

The merit list of the JEXPO and VOCLET was announced by the West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development on June 28. Candidates can visit the official website – webscte.co.in to check the merit list.