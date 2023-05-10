West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023: WBBSE Announces 10th Result Date And Time, Check Details

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is scheduled to announce the state Madhyamik or Class 10 2023 results on May 19. The time for the declaration of the results will be announced shortly. Students who took the madhyamik exam can view the results on the WBBSE websites, wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in after they have been released.

The WB Madhyamik exam was held in a single shift from February 23 to March 4. The West Bengal board exams were held at several locations throughout the state. The exam was three hours long for all subjects and students were given 15 minutes to go through the question paper. The West Bengal class 10 board examination is worth 800 marks in total and students must score at least 34 per cent which is 272 marks to pass.

WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly had earlier stated that about 6,98,628 students were expected to sit for West Bengal Class 10 exams. Ganguly further stated that the examination halls would be monitored by CCTV to ensure that no misconduct takes place during the exams. Police officers were also stationed outside the exam centres.

Advertisement

This year’s Madhyamik history exam paper sparked debate on social media due to a question referencing Mahatma Gandhi. Examinees were requested to write an explanatory essay on one of three options related to the Father of the Nation question. The primary question was whether Mahatma Gandhi always disassociated himself from India’s labour movement. The three rationales given to students for this separation were — Mahatma Gandhi always represented the mill owners’ lobby, Mahatma Gandhi wanted to avoid a clash between labour and capital, and Mahatma Gandhi was concerned about the movement’s consequences for the law and order situation.

The WB Madhyamik results of 2022 were released on June 3. The overall pass rate for class 10 was 86.60 per cent based on the statistics from the previous year’s results. Furthermore, as compared to girls, boys performed better. A total of 88.59 per cent of boys passed the exam, while 85 per cent of girls passed with qualifying grades.

Read all the Latest Education News here