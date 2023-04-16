West Bengal Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed Till April 22 Due to Heat Wave

All schools, colleges, and universities in West Bengal will remain closed from Monday, April 17 to Saturday, April 22 due to the severe heatwave conditions, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said. Banerjee said, in the last few days, children have been complaining of headaches as well as other health issues after coming back from school. She also urged private educational institutes to follow the same.

“Considering the prevailing heat wave situation, the Competent Authority in the State Government has decided that all Autonomous/ State/ Central Government aided / Private Universities / affiliating Colleges in the State of West Bengal, except hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, will remain closed with effect from 17th April 2023 for a week, or until further order, whichever is earlier. The Vice-Chancellors of the Universities are requested to take necessary action accordingly," reads the official notice.

Earlier, the Bengal govt preponed the summer vacation across schools due to intense heat. The summer vacation in West Bengal government-run and aided schools will begin from May 2 instead of the earlier schedule of May 24 in the wake of sweltering heat across the state, a senior official said..

“Due to the intense heat, a decision has been taken to reschedule the summer vacations. It will now start on May 2. The decision was taken on the insistence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," the official said.

Most places in the state have been recording day temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius. The MeT Department has forecast that heatwave conditions will continue till April 19.

The Delhi government had earlier issued guidelines to schools in the wake of heatwave predictions in the national capital. “As the daytime temperature in Delhi crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius during the summer season this is detrimental to the health of the children and adolescents studying in schools. The rise in temperature in NCR has led to the increased instance of heat-related illness," the circular stated.

— with PTI inputs

