What are Oscars? Know The History and India's Journey at The Academy Awards in Classes With News18

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR won an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night. Music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on stage. Meanwhile, Indian film producer Guneet Monga bagged an Academy Award for her documentary short ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

The award plays an important role in the rise of the winner significantly as he or she gets better work offers, pay hike, and media recognition. But do you know what are academy awards, when they started, and India’s journey at the Oscars so far? Let us get to know everything about the Oscars in Classes With News18.

What are Academy Awards or Oscars?

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, are awards for artistic and technical merit of the global film industry. The awards are regarded by many as the most prestigious, significant awards in the entertainment industry in the United States. Given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the awards are a recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements of films, as assessed by the Academy’s voting membership.

History of Oscars

The first Academy Awards presentation was held on May 16, 1929, at a private dinner function at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel with an audience of about 270 people. The Academy has more than 10,000 members and is a professional honorary society of people involved in all aspects of making movies. The winners receive a gold-plated statuette commonly called Oscar.

The Academy Award presentation was first broadcast in the US in 1953 and internationally in 1969. It is considered a major happening in the film fraternity across the globe and is watched by millions.

Categories and Rules

Cinema has changed since the start of the academy awards, and so have the categories for awards. Currently, there are 24 awards categories presented at the ceremony, with more Oscars handed out for other lesser achievements before the formal ceremony. The 24 categories are:

1. Best Picture

2. Best Actor

3. Best Actress

4. Best Supporting Actor

5. Best Supporting Actress

6. Best Director

7. Best Original Screenplay

8. Best Adapted Screenplay

9. Best Cinematography

10. Best Production Design

11. Best Editing

12. Best Original Score

13. Best Original Song

14. Best Costume Design

15. Best Makeup and Hairstyling

16. Best Sound Mixing

17. Best Sound Editing

18. Best Visual Effects

19. Best Foreign Language Film

20. Best Animated Feature Film

21. Best Animated Short

22. Best Live Action Short

23. Best Documentary Feature

24. Best Documentary Short

In order to be eligible, a film has to be exhibited in a theatre for at least a week in Los Angeles. The exceptions to this are foreign-language movies, which are submitted by their country of origin and need not be featured in the US. The documentaries and short films are officially submitted by their producers, whereas the music category needs the artiste to submit a form to participate.

India at Oscars

India first met in 1957 when Mehboob Khan’s Mother India was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. Here’s a look at all the awards India won at the Oscars:

1. Bhanu Athaiya (1982)- The legendary costume designer Bhanu Athaiya’s creations had an artistic influence on Hindi cinema between the 1950s and the 2000s. She was the first Indian to win an Oscar for Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi biopic.

2. Satyajit Ray (1992)- Satyajit Ray was given the honorary prize in honour of his extraordinary talent for cinema and his profound commitment to humanitarianism, both of which have had a major influence on both filmmakers and spectators all over the world.

3. Resul Pookutty (2009)- Indian sound editor, mixer, and cinematic sound designer Resul Pookutty. He won the Oscar Award for Best Sound Mixing because to his efforts on Slumdog Millionaire.

4. Gulzar (2009)- Gulzar and AR Rahman won an Oscar for Jai Ho for Best Original Song at the 81st Academy Awards.

Gulzar wrote the lyrics, displaying his talent once more as the song went on to become a smash even in Hollywood.

5. A R Rahman (2009)- Rahman is a legend in and of himself. Rahman and Gulzar’s “Jai Ho" received the Best Original Song Oscar for the movie Slumdog Millionaire. But that wasn’t all; he also won a second Oscar for Best Original Score for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire.

6. Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, The Elephant Whisperers (2023)- The Elephant Whisperers, a Netflix documentary short from Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, has won the 95th Academy Awards’ Best Documentary Short prize. They did so to become the first Indian filmmakers to win an Oscar in a competitive category.

7. RRR Naatu Naatu (2023)- During the 95th Academy Awards, the RRR song “Naatu Naatu" received the Oscar for Best Original Song. composed by MM Keeravani, with vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and lyrics by Chandrabose.

