What Are Your Job Prospects After Qualifying UGC NET Exam? Find Out Here

The Central Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) June 2023 exam results have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). On their official website csirnet.nta.nic.in, applicants who sat for the Joint CSIR UGC NET between December 2022 and June 2023 can view their results. If you have cleared the exam, you should know that you have several career options like opting for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts. Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also employ UGC NET qualified candidates in different posts, keeping the exam score in mind. Let us explore these career options.

Junior Research Fellowship

You will be able to do research in the pertinent postgraduate field, if you are qualified for a JRF (Junior Research Fellowship). In NET coordinating Institutes, choosing universities and colleges is simple. You can apply for a PhD. You’ll receive a five-year fellowship after passing the NET JRF and enrolling in a PhD programme. For the first two years, the monthly salary is 31000 + HRA. Following that, you will receive a scholarship for the following three years for Rs 35,000 + HRA every month. Depending on the institutions, the amount of the stipend may change. In addition to this, further incentives and facilities may be offered in accordance with the policies of the relevant university.

After qualifying, you will get dual benefits, that is a regular job and a Doctorate degree stipend. You can also work as a researcher in a corporate firm. Some organisations hire JRF-qualified people for research work for their company. Promotion prospects for JRF will be as follows.

Serial No. Post Promotion Status

JRF (Junior Research Fellow) SRF (Senior Research Fellow)

PF (Project Fellow) SPF (Senior Project Fellow)

PA (Project Assistant/Associate) SPA (Senior Project Assistant/Associate)

Writer, Senior Writer

Project Manager, Project Head

Assistant Professor

After clearing the UGC NET exam for Lectureship, you will get a chance to work as an Assistant Professor. Depending on your key skills, you can tutor and train the following people:

Can teach undergraduates.

Professionals can educate students.

Can train postdoctoral fellows.

After passing the UGC NET exam with a valid scorecard, you can simply apply for the position of Assistant Professor at leading universities nationwide. The initial compensation scale might range from Rs 25,000 to 40,000 per month depending on the score, skill, and education. To instruct candidates for the UGC NET test, one can also work as a faculty member at a coaching facility.

Public Sector Undertakings

Many reputable PSUs would provide you with the best job options when you pass the UGC NET exam. Through this exam, you can open up new job prospects at prestigious PSUs like ONGC, NTPC, and ADCIL. With your UGC NET scorecard, you can apply for the recruiting procedure if you wish to work for a government organisation. Companies primarily hire people for positions in marketing, finance, and human resources.

Organisations providing job opportunities to UGC NET qualified candidates are as follows:

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC)

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCI)

Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) Ambernath

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)