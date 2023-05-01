What Is An ITI Diploma? Know The Admission Process, Eligibility Criteria

The Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are established by the Directorate General of Employment & Training (DGET), a branch of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India. ITIs offer training in various technical fields to produce skilled workers for the rapidly growing industrial sector of both developed and developing economies.

After completing their 10th standard, students have the option of pursuing an ITI course. One can apply for the course by visiting the concerned state website when the registration process starts. The Delhi ITI admission process is going to tentatively commence this month. Students who have recently appeared in the 10th board exam, and whose results have either been announced or are still awaited, can take advantage of this opportunity to pursue a career in ITI.

Nevertheless, some ITI courses mandate Class 12th as the fundamental educational prerequisite. The duration of the courses typically lasts from one to two years, which varies based on the candidate’s preferred course. The course fees range between Rs 1,600 to Rs 71,000, depending on the course opted by the candidate. After the completion of ITI, candidates receive job roles associated with their trade.

ITI Admission Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for admission to an ITI course, candidates must meet certain minimum eligibility criteria. The following are the basic eligibility requirements that must be met:

Those who are between the ages of 14 and 40 at the start of the admission session are eligible to apply for admission to ITS.

The educational qualification required for ITI courses varies depending on the course chosen, ranging from class 8 to class 12.

Age relaxation of five years is provided to ex-servicemen and war widows.

Demand for ITI graduates:

Nowadays, there is high demand for ITI graduates. This field is very useful for students who are looking for quick employment opportunities and wish to build a career. The notable aspect is that the government also releases job vacancies for ITI graduates, which can be applied for by the candidates.

ITI offers courses in various fields that are currently in high demand, such as radio and TV mechanics, motor vehicle mechanics, sheet metal work, electricians, and fitters. These courses range from 6 months to 2 years in duration and are designed to train workers according to industry demands. ITI is not limited to only 10th-pass students, as sometimes 12th-pass students also take admission in these courses.

