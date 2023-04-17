What is Freedom of Speech, Press Freedom? Learn in Classes with News18

​ For the last two years, the world has been restricted to homes. Daily activities that couldn’t be managed without stepping out, came indoors all at once — from office to grocery shopping and schools. As the world accepts the new normal, News18 launches weekly classes for school children, explaining key chapters with examples from happenings around the world. While we try to simplify your subjects, a request to break down a topic can be tweeted @news18dotcom.

All citizens in India are granted some fundamental human rights, which are established in the Indian Constitution. These fundamental rights are covered under Articles 12-35 of the Indian Constitution and are applied without regard to a person’s race, religion, gender, or other characteristics.

Any democratic society values freedom as one of its greatest fundamental goals. This protected fundamental freedom encapsulates the principles of democracy in a nation. The Indian Constitution ensures citizens’ freedom under the rights of Freedom of Speech and Expression, Freedom of Association, Freedom to Practise any profession, Freedom to reside in any part of the country and Freedom of assembly without arms.

In this week’s class with News18, we will talk about Freedom of speech, press freedom and its importance.

What is Freedom of Speech?

People in our country have the liberty to speak for themselves and to share their ideas, views, and opinions publicly. Under the freedom of speech, the general public and the press can discuss and reflect on any political activity and can also express their disagreement towards whatever they believe is unsuitable.

Freedom of Speech gives citizens the right to voice thoughts and divergent viewpoints without offending people’s feelings or inciting violence. As stated in Article 19 of the constitution, “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression, this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers."

What is Freedom of The Press?

The rights outlined in Article 19 (1)(a) of the Indian Constitution, which deals with freedom of speech and the press, are referred to as press freedom. Allowing citizens to express their thoughts in favour of or against the activities of the government, stimulates independent media and advances democracy.

The Constitution does not make any specific reference to press freedom. However, it is assumed that press freedom is protected by the right to free speech and expression. As a result, the rights of the general public and the rights of the media or press are equivalent giving the media the right to highlight issues that are quickly attracting public notice through a variety of media outlets.

Some of the rights given to the press include:

Defamation and free press

Freedom of speech and expression

Right to publish and circulate

Right to receive information

Right to conduct interviews

Right to report court proceedings

Right to advertise

Article 19(2), on the other hand, imposes some constraints in order to safeguard the nation and its moral standing. The limitations may be applied if there are threats made against:

Sovereignty and integrity of India

Security of the State

Friendly relations with foreign states

Public order, decency or morality

Contempt of court

Defamation

Incitement to an offence

Fundamental Rights In The Indian Constitution

“The word fundamental suggests that these rights are so important that the Constitution has separately listed them and made special provisions for their protection. The Fundamental Rights are so important that the Constitution itself ensures that they are not violated by the government. Fundamental Rights are different from other rights available to us. While ordinary legal rights are protected and enforced by ordinary law, Fundamental Rights are protected and guaranteed by the constitution of the country," states NCERT. Our fundamental rights include Right to Equality, Right to Freedom, Right against Exploitation, Right to Freedom of Religion, Cultural and Educational Rights, and Right to Constitutional Remedies.

