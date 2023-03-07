The desire to take up a medical career has been prominent in our country for a long time and every year, lakhs of medical aspirants try their luck getting into medical institutions of their choice. Not all are able to realise their dreams though. While some are not able to crack the NEET exam, others are not able to afford the fees of a private medical college. Some children drop a year and appear for competitive exams again, while some take admission to another medical course.

There is one question that gets triggered: what is the difference between MBBS and BAMS?

Advertisement

MBBS doctors work at hospitals, clinics, or research facilities. On the other hand, the BAMS education offers insights into human anatomy and physiology in addition to giving graduates a promising future. A five-and-six-month degree programme is divided into four and a half academic years and a one-year internship is required. It is easy to be in a dilemma regarding which one to pursue. Let us take a look at the fees structure of both the courses.

The MBBS fee in any government medical college (depending on the area) is one lakh rupees annually (minimum). The fees of most of the colleges are around 36 thousand to 60 thousand rupees annually and that of hostels is around 5-10 thousand rupees. On the other hand, enrolling in even the cheapest private medical colleges will cost you Rs 14-15 lakhs annually.

The annual cost of the BAMS course at a government college is between 40 and 50 thousand rupees. The annual fee for a private college of ayurveda ranges from two to four lakh rupees. In a government institution, a four and a half-year course can be finished for a maximum of Rs 2.25 lakh, whereas in a private college, it can be finished for a maximum of Rs 18 lakh This excludes the cost of the hostel.

The next question that comes to mind is how BAMS differs from the traditional MBBS course. Undergraduate students who are interested in careers in Ayurveda and Ayurvedic medicine can enrol in the BAMS programme, which stands for Bachelor of Ayurvedic, Medicine and Surgery. The BAMS programme lasts 5.5 years, including a one-year internship that is required. Throughout the course of 5.5 years, the course is broken into four professionals. Ayurveda’s scope is gradually encroaching on that of other medical systems in India and around the world. People have frequently relied on experience to judge the effectiveness of the Ayurveda medical system and its medications for treating chronic and incurable ailments when the allopathic system fails.

Read all the Latest Education News here