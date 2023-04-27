What Is The Eligibility Criteria For A Sub-Inspector In Chhattisgarh? Know Salary, Other Info

The Chhattisgarh Police Sub-Inspector exam is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, applicants have to undergo document verification, physical measurements, and a physical efficiency test, which is mandatory to qualify. Only the candidates, who have cleared Round 1, can take part in the Round 2 written exam. The written exam consists of two papers. After the results are declared, candidates who have successfully cleared both rounds will be able to check their results.

Salary:

Advertisement

The Chhattisgarh Police Sub Inspector post offers a total pay scale ranging from Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400, with a Grade Pay of Rs. 4200. The Basic Pay for the post is Rs. 35,400. Apart from this, the post offers various allowances such as Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, and Transport Allowance. The Dearness Allowance offered is Rs. 9,912 — 28% of the Basic Pay. The House Rent Allowance ranges from Rs. 3,186 to Rs. 9,558 based on the location of the employee. The Transport Allowance ranges from Rs. 1,800 to Rs. 3,600. Overall, the Chhattisgarh Police Sub Inspector post offers a lucrative salary package with additional benefits and allowances.

The selection process for candidates applying for the Chhattisgarh Police Sub Inspector post involves five stages. The initial stage is the Physical Measurement Test, followed by the prelim exam. The candidates who successfully clear the prelims exam and are 20 times the total number of vacancies will appear for the mains exam. The candidates who clear the mains exam will have to take part in the Physical Proficiency Test and later the Interview. The interview will carry 100 marks. Hence, the five stages in the selection process are

1) Physical Measurement Test

Advertisement

2) Preliminary Written Exam

3) Main Written Exam

4) Physical Proficiency Test

5) Interview Round

Physical Measurements

The physical requirements for the Chhattisgarh Police Sub Inspector post vary based on gender. For male candidates, the minimum height required is 168 cm, and the chest measurement should be between 81 cm (expanded) and 86 cm (unexpanded). On the other hand, for female candidates, the minimum height required is 153 cm, and there is no chest measurement requirement. For both male and female candidates, the vision should not be less than 6/6 & 6/6. Meeting these physical requirements is necessary for candidates to be eligible for the Physical Measurement Test, which is the first stage of the selection process.

Educational Qualification

Advertisement

The educational qualifications required for the various Sub Inspector posts in Chhattisgarh Police differ based on the specific branch. For Sub Inspector/Sub Inspector (Special Branch) post, candidates must have a Graduation or equivalent degree. For the Sub Inspector (Fingerprints/Questioned Documents) post, candidates must have completed their Graduation with Maths, Physics, and Chemistry as subjects.

For the Sub Inspector (Computer) post, candidates must have completed BCA/B.Sc. (Computer) or equivalent degree. And for the Sub Inspector (Radio) post, candidates must have a 3-year Diploma in Electronics/Electrical Telecommunication Engineering. Meeting the educational qualifications is necessary for candidates to be eligible for the selection process. Candidates who meet the educational qualifications can apply for the post and take part in the selection process to be considered for the respective Sub Inspector post.

Read all the Latest Education News here