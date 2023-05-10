What Is the UPSC Exams Tie-Breaking Principle? Know The Method To Calculate UPSC Cut-off

The UPSC exam is considered one of the most challenging exams globally due to the strict rules and regulations set for the candidates. Certain parameters such as age and educational qualifications must be met to be eligible to appear for the exam. Additionally, when announcing the results, it is essential to consider the tie-breaking principle. In cases where two or more candidates secure equal marks in aggregate, tie-breaking rules are utilised to determine the ranking of each candidate.

What is the tie-breaking principle of UPSC?

To appear in the UPSC exam, candidates must be familiar with certain rules and regulations. In case of a tie-breaking rule, the candidates’ rank is not determined based on their position on the UPSC cutoff list. Instead, the tie-breaking principle is applied to determine the results. The following rules are followed:

Those candidates who score higher marks on the compulsory papers and personality tests will be ranked higher.

If the marks are still the same, the older candidate will be given a higher rank.

In rare cases where both marks and age are equal, the candidate who has scored higher marks in the compulsory paper will be given priority.

How are UPSC cut-off marks decided?

The UPSC determines the cut-off marks based on multiple factors, including the number of vacancies available, the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam at each stage, the marking scheme, the reservation policy for various categories such as General, OBC, SC, ST, and PwBD, the level of difficulty of the questions, and the cut-off pattern from previous years.