What's The Difference Between CV And Resume?

Both showcase a person's credentials, however, there are a few companies that prefer one over the other for their specific reasons.

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 16:57 IST

The abbreviation CV stands for the term Curriculum Vitae, which means the course of life.
When one starts looking for a job, the first thing we do is send out our CV or resume to the companies. This happens to be the primary step in the selection process of a candidate, and these applications are crucial for a good first impression. While both CVs and resumes help show a candidate’s credentials and expertise, certain companies prefer one over the other for their reasons. On this note, let us explore the key difference between these two.

What is a CV?

You might be interested to know that the abbreviation CV has been derived from the term Curriculum Vitae, meaning the course of life in Latin. It is a detailed record of a person’s academic career, along with professional achievements, and personal information. It is like a summarized biography of one’s life. The CV incorporates a variety of information such as education history, employment history, skills, accomplishments, accolades, hobbies, and extracurricular activities.

The ultimate goal of the document is to present a comprehensive overview of a person’s professional trajectory, knowledge, and experience. A CV should be able to convey a person’s professional and personal narrative, and hence it needs to be carefully formatted. It helps the recruiters to fully understand a person’s accomplishments and talents.

What is a resume?

On the other hand, a resume happens to be a concise summary of a candidate’s qualifications, work experiences, achievements, and skills. Meanwhile, all this should be relevant to the position they are applying for. A resume is a French word that means summary. It focuses on the applicant’s key credentials and experiences specific to the position they are applying for. The resume helps the company select the best applicant for an interview. The resume should begin with the most recent information of the applicant, moving towards old achievements.

Thus, we can conclude that while a CV is a comprehensive overview of one’s professional journey, a resume is a more concise document. Also, a CV provides an account of one’s academic career, whereas a resume focuses on job competencies rather than academic achievements. Furthermore, a CV is not customized, although a Resume can be altered according to the job. A CV has references, but there is no need for references in a Resume.

    first published: May 30, 2023, 16:57 IST
