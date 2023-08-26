When A Pregnant Shahnaz Ilyas From Tamil Nadu Cracked UPSC In 2020

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Civil Service Exam is one of the toughest exams in India. It requires constant dedication and hard work to crack this exam. Amidst the crowd of determined aspirants, one candidate who rose and became an embodiment of resilience and devotion for the civil service exams is IPS Shahnaz Ilyas. This Tamil Nadu-born aspirant cracked the UPSC exam on her first attempt during her pregnancy. Her journey from a private job to preparing for UPSC is an inspiring tale of triumphs over adversities.

Shahnaz Ilyas was born and raised in Tamil Nadu. She completed her education with an impeccable mark as IPS Shahnaz has always been an academic-driven student. After completing her education, she embarked on a professional journey and joined a private company. She worked five years at the company when her desire for a government job took over her heart. Shahnaz Ilyas yearned for a career in civil services and so she decided to tread on this path. She began the preparation for the UPSC CSE exam.

Advertisement

The road to UPSC was not simple for her as she got pregnant during her preparation for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) exam. Shahnaz Ilyas cleared the prelims of TNPSC on her first attempt and then she felt more confident about the civil service exams.