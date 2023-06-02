'When There Was No Internet ...': J&K's Prasanjeet Kaur Who Got UPSC AIR 11

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam is considered one of the most difficult exams to crack in the country, and aspirants work hard for years to clear it. However, there are some people who use hard work, and skills, and even sacrifice their comfort to clear the exam on the first attempt. Prasanjeet Kaur, UPSC 2022 AIR 11, made her family proud and fulfilled her dream of clearing the UPSC exam on her first attempt. She revealed that it was the hard work she had put in and the sacrifices she had made that helped her clear the exam.

Prasanjeet hails from the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Her father, Nirmal Singh, who is a pharmacist in the health department, revealed in an interview that there were times when there was no internet in the area. He added that despite these hurdles, his daughter worked hard and cleared the civil services exam on the first attempt. Prasanjeet credited her success to her family, friends, teachers and college professors.

According to reports, she had earlier cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service exams as well, but it was her dream to become an IAS officer. After that, she started working with more dedication. Her parents revealed that she had even stopped attending family functions in order to prepare for UPSC.

During an interview, Prasanjeet Kaur revealed that when there was no internet in her area, she would study the NCERT books, important study material for preparation. Apart from that, she also used various standard books and focused on current affairs.

Prasanjeet further said that hard work and patience are the two most important things for clearing the exam. She said that with these things, even an ordinary person can pass the UPSC civil service exam.