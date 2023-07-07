Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Who Is A Sub Divisional Magistrate? Know Education Qualification, Salary And More

SDM has to manage a lot of things from vehicle registration, revenue work, election-based work, and many more.

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 11:36 IST

Delhi, India

SDM is also called Assistant Magistrate.
In recent times, the name of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jyoti Maurya has been widely discussed in Uttar Pradesh, with social media platforms inundated with trolls accusing her of leaving her husband, Alok Maurya, for money, position, and status. However, it is important to delve into the qualifications, education, responsibilities, salary, and facilities associated with the position of an SDM to gain a comprehensive understanding.

SDM, an abbreviation for Sub Divisional Magistrate, holds the second-highest position after the District Magistrate (DM) within a district in Uttar Pradesh. An SDM possesses significant authority, comparable to that of a DM, and is also referred to as an Assistant Magistrate.

Becoming an SDM is a challenging endeavour that entails clearing the state-level civil service examination known as the PCS exam. This exam is conducted by the respective State Public Service Commission, such as the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission in UP, Bihar Public Service Commission in Bihar, and Rajasthan Public Service Commission in Rajasthan.

To qualify as an SDM, individuals must appear for the PCS exam administered by the State Public Service Commission. They are required to hold a graduation degree in any stream. The recruitment process consists of three stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam, and a final interview round.

The responsibilities of an SDM encompass a wide array of tasks, including vehicle registration, revenue-related work, election-related duties, marriage registration, and the issuance and renewal of driving licenses and arms licenses. SDMs play a pivotal role in maintaining law and order within their designated areas.

The salary and facilities provided to SDMs are as follows:

Pay Scale: 9300–34800

Grade Pay: 5400

Basic Salary: Rs. 56100

    • In addition to their salary, SDMs are entitled to various allowances and facilities. These include government-provided accommodation, security personnel, domestic help such as gardeners and cooks, a government vehicle equipped with a siren, a dedicated telephone connection, and free electricity. Furthermore, during official visits, SDMs are provided with high-quality government accommodation. Upon retirement, they are eligible for a pension.

    It is crucial to gather accurate information and refrain from engaging in baseless rumours or trolling on social media platforms. Understanding the qualifications, responsibilities, and benefits associated with the position of an SDM provides a more comprehensive perspective on the role and the individuals serving in this capacity.

    About the Author

    Education and Careers Desk

    first published: July 07, 2023, 11:36 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 11:36 IST
