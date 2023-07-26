With 100% Placement Record, MNNIT Allahabad Top Choice For Many Students Now

The JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) and CSAB (Central Seat Allocation Board) counselling are currently underway, with thousands of successful JEE Main and JEE Advanced candidates vying for coveted seats in prestigious institutions like IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) and NITs (National Institutes of Technology). With heavy demand, many aspiring students aiming for IIT colleges may face disappointment as several institutions, including IIT Kanpur, have already reached their maximum capacity in terms of available seats. On the other hand, NIT colleges still have vacancies, attracting students with their promising placement records.

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, stands out as an institution with an impressive placement track record. Renowned for its exceptional placement rates, nearly 100% of its B.Tech graduates secure jobs, making admission into any B. The tech branch at MNNIT is a confirmation of promising future job prospects.

According to the NIRF Ranking 2023, MNNIT holds the second position among all NIT colleges in the country and ranks third in terms of college placement. The statistical data for the year 2021-22 reveals that on average, 382 students were placed with a package of 20 LPA. Apart from that, 114 students secured an average package of 30 LPA, while 37 students received offers of 40 LPA, and 33 students were offered 50 LPA as their placement packages.

The college’s impressive placement record also includes record-breaking offers. Eight students received outstanding packages of over 82 LPA as part of their placements. In the current academic year, Rutwik Manyam, an alumnus of MNNIT, secured an impressive package of 1.35 CPA. Similarly, Ankit Kumar Kushwaha, a graduate in Mechanical Engineering, received a package of 55 LPA.