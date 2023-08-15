With a Fee of Rs 1.4 Crore, DY Patil Navi Mumbai Offers Most Expensive Medical Degree in India

Pursuing a career in medicine is a noble and intellectually demanding endeavour that requires rigorous training and education. In India, the medical education landscape is known for its diversity and quality, with numerous institutions imparting knowledge and skills to aspiring medical professionals. While several government medical colleges offer education at affordable rates, there exists a league of elite private institutions that stand out due to the premium they command in terms of fees.

According to a Times Of India study, three of the top five most costly deemed institutions are in Maharashtra, with the other two in Tamil Nadu. D Y Patil Medical College in Navi Mumbai provides the most costly MBBS programme in the country, with yearly tuition of Rs 30.5 lakh. The tuition includes the cost of the hostels, bringing the overall price of the highly sought-after degree to approximately Rs 1.35 crore. In addition, the institute charges a one-time university fee of Rs 2.84 lakh, which must be paid at the time of enrollment. Bhartiya Vidyapeeth Medical College in Pune, which charges Rs 26.84 lakh in tuition, is third in the state behind D Y Patil College in Navi Mumbai and its sister school in Pune, which charges Rs 29.5 lakh in fees.

These four-and-a-half-year degrees is not the only one with outrageous fee in the nation, other deemed colleges also charge high fees of several lakhs. In reality, the vast majority of deemed institutions that demand an annual tuition of upwards of Rs 25 lakh are located in Tamil Nadu.