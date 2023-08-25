Women With MSc And BEd Degrees Apply For Home Guard Jobs In Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, job competition has significantly increased as more and more youth are looking for a government job. Hence, even the rate of unemployment has increased due to this. Now, there’s good news for the residents of Uttarakhand who are looking for job opportunities. The Uttarakhand government has announced a recruitment process for women home guards.

For a total of 31 job vacancies for women, more than 3,500, including married women have applied. While the educational qualification for the recruitment of women in home guard is a 10th pass, some female candidates who hold an M.Sc and B.Ed degree are also applying.

In an interview with a media portal, a young woman named Babita shared that she came to submit the application form in the Pithoragarh district as there are no other job options there. She hopes to secure this government job as a home guard. Another woman named Krishna Devi said that her husband is unemployed, hence it is extremely important for her to get this job so that she can secure the future of their children.

As per the information from the District Home Guard Commandant Department, the recruitment and selection process will commence on September 1. What makes this drive special is there will be no written exam. The recruitment process will be completely based on physical tests and the qualifications of the women.

The recruitment process will take place in two phases. In the first phase, the job hiring will be done in Tehri, Pauri, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Bageshwar and Udham Singh Nagar and in the second phase, recruitment will be done in Champawat, Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag.