Work for Jamia Millia Islamia Medical College Has Begun, 150 Seats on Offer: VC

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar Thursday said the construction of the university’s medical college has begun and the admission to 150 medical seats will likely commence next year.

The university is preparing a detailed proposal for a medical college on the campus and a hospital, which will be built outside on a 5-acre plot, Akhtar said while addressing a press conference.

She added that the varsity is mulling a public-private partnership model for the college’s funding.

“The government has granted approval for the medical college but not yet committed any money," the vice-chancellor said.

“However, we are hopeful and might start with public-private partnerships in which we will ask private entities for funding," she added. For the college, Akhtar said, a multi-storey building will be built on the campus under the ’Health Sciences’ banner. The vice-chancellor mentioned that there would be at least 150 seats in the upcoming college.