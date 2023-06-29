World Bank Allocates Rs 2460 Crore to Chhattisgarh for Improving School Education Standards

In a significant move to enhance the quality of education and infrastructure in schools, the World Bank has sanctioned a grant of Rs 2460 crore to the state of Chhattisgarh. This initiative, driven by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, aims to benefit approximately 4 million underprivileged children, according to a government official statement released on Wednesday.

The allocated funds will primarily focus on promoting science and business education at the higher secondary level. The Chhattisgarh Accelerated Learning for a Knowledge Economy Operation (CHALK) project, as it is called, aims to support nearly 40 lakh children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and cater to the growing demand for senior secondary science and business studies.

To provide children from impoverished communities with a quality education, the Chhattisgarh government has established Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium schools across the state. The CHALK project plans to create and manage 600 model schools for students from grades 1 to 12. Rural schools will receive residential facilities for both students and staff.

Advertisement

The World Bank funding will help in various aspects, including providing housing, increasing student enrollment rates, improving educational quality, and promoting science and commerce education in secondary schools throughout the state. It is a significant step towards compensating for the learning setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project aims to enhance employment prospects in Chhattisgarh’s fast-growing manufacturing and service sectors. It will provide teachers with training programs to make classroom teachings more engaging and enjoyable for children, facilitating a fun-learning experience.