Wrong Subjects In List Of Candidates Form Will Restrict CBSE Students From Appearing In Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued guidelines for the completion of the List of Candidates (LOC) forms. The official notice underlines the significance of providing precise demographic details of the students and the subjects selected by them. It’s crucial to adhere to this requirement as failure to do so will result in the disqualification of students from participating in the 2024 Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE board exams.

The board has mentioned the advantages of providing correct details. Firstly, filling out the correct information will lead to smooth exam administration without any disruptions. Secondly, accurate passing documents will be issued, eliminating future data-related issues for students.

Advertisement

CBSE has gathered the names of Class 10 and 12 students from schools through the List of Candidates (LOC) to facilitate board exams. The board has noticed a lack of sincerity among schools and students, resulting in the submission of inaccurate information.

The CBSE official notice mentioned, “If wrong demographic details of the students are filled in, students need to get these details corrected after passing examinations and thus may face problems in admissions."

“If wrong subjects are filled in, student will not be able to appear on the examination," it further added.

The staff responsible for data entry should be fully informed about the guidelines specified in the mentioned circular to prevent errors. Parents should also be briefed on the significance of accurate information and the potential repercussions of submitting incorrect data. Requests for subject corrections after the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) will not be entertained under any circumstances.