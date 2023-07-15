XAT 2024 Registration Begins Today At xatonline.in; Know How To Apply

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) in Jamshedpur opened the online application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 on July 15. Candidates can now apply for the XAT 2024 exam by visiting the official website at xatonline.in. The XAT is a test conducted for admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programs offered by over 160 prestigious B-Schools in India. Candidates can submit the XAT 2024 application forms till the last week of November, this year. As per the schedule, the XAT 2024 exam will be conducted on Sunday, January 7 and will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The duration of the aptitude test is 3 hours 30 minutes. The XAT admit card is likely to be issued in the third week of December, this year.

XAT 2024 Exam: Check How To Apply

Step 1: Visit XAT’s official website atxatonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the XAT 2024 registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then register yourself and proceed with the XAT application form.

Step 4: To complete the process, fill out the form as asked, upload all the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Cross-check all the information and submit the form.

XAT 2024: Application Form

The online application fee for Xavier Aptitude Test is Rs 2,100 for one programme. Those seeking to apply for more than one course have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for every additional programme.

Indian students applying for PGDM (GM) via the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) or the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) have to pay Rs 2,500. While foreign applicants registering for one or more programmes through GMAT must pay Rs 5,000 to register.

XAT 2024: Selection Process