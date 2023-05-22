You Can Study at IIT Madras Without Clearing JEE Main, JEE Advanced, Here's How

Many students across the country dreams to study in India’s prestigious institute, Indian Institute Of Technology. An easy way for many of them is to crack JEE Main examination. If you are also aiming to get admission in IIT but without an entrance entrance, we have found a course primarily offered by IIT Madras.

Under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Madras, the Center for Outreach and Digital Education has started this six months course with an aim to upskill professionals. The course is online so as to meet the demands of a working professionals. The six months executive education course will include manufacturing technology and management, e-mobility and electric vehicle engineering, operations and supply chain analytics for strategic decision making, quantum computing and additive manufacturing technology.

The online course also include live interaction with subject experts and weekly assignments apart from online lecturers. The e-Mobility and Electric Vehicle Engineering course is primarily designed to present the basic ideas and practical applications of electric vehicles and related technology. After successful completion of the course, a program completion certificate will be distributed to the batch. The registration for the third batch will close on June 20.

Other than this course, the Quantum Computing program for strategic decision making and the Supply Chain Analytics program introduce the practical concepts that are in need to substantiate decisions. Taking an additional manufacturing course can help working engineers to learn about the basic ideas that underpin different manufacturing methodologies as well as how the acquired knowledge is used to promote the commercial viability of additive manufacturing technologies. The course is planned to meet the demands of markets and industry.

Meanwhile, the syllabus for the JEE Advanced examination has been revised for this year. Experts claim that the syllabus would be aligned to the syllabus of JEE Main examination. The new syllabus by the Joint Admissions Body (JAB) will also include more chapters in JEE Advanced. Candidates can check the new syllabus for the 2023 exam for all three subjects, physics, chemistry and math on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in