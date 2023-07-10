Trends :School Closure NewsNEST 2023 Result Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Zero Admissions to Class 1 In Many Govt Schools in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Districts

No student has sought admission to class 1 in 55 government primary schools in DK and Udupi as parents aren't willing to enrol their kids in government schools

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 12:50 IST

Mangalore, India

Experts in the field say the parents are not willing to send their wards to government schools with the strong presence of English medium schools in almost all localities (Representative Image)
Many government primary schools in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi are facing a situation in which not a single student has enrolled for Class I (first grade) during the current academic year.

Sources at the Directorate of Public Instruction said the statistics till June 30 have confirmed that no student has applied for admission to first grade in 55 government primary schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

A few students have enrolled in some other schools where classes have started. If the current trend continues, the primary schools will have to be closed down in future, sources said.

Zero admissions for Class 1 have been recorded in 24 schools in Dakshina Kannada, including two schools in Puttur taluk, four in Bantwal, three in Belthangady, two in Mangaluru North, two in Mangaluru South, three in Moodbidri and eight schools in Sullia taluk.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) R Dayanand said there is still time left for admissions and children are likely to join the first grade class. The grade-wise data accumulation process is underway, he said.

In Udupi district also, zero admissions for class I have been recorded in 31 schools. These include four schools in Udupi, four in Brahmavar, five in Kundapura, nine in Byndoor and nine schools in Karkala taluk.

    • According to Udupi DDPI B Ganapati, the environment in government schools is complementary to quality education and parents should be made aware of this. Everyone should take initiative to send their children to schools in their respective villages and preserve the institutions, he said.

    Experts in the field say the parents are not willing to send their wards to government schools with the strong presence of English medium schools in almost all localities. They also provide bus services for children to their doorstep which attracts parents, they said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

