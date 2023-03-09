On the occasion of International Women’s Day celebrated across the globe on March 8, politician and former Minister of Tourism Department and Infrastructure Development of Karnataka, Gali Janardhana Reddy said that he hunts like a tiger. He asked the people to wait and see how many deer will go home after tiger hunting. Notably, this also comes ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

“A tiger is a tiger even if it is in the cage, a tiger even if it is outside. I hunt like a tiger," Reddy said. Reddy, who is a leader of the Kalyan Rajya Pragati Party (KRPP), added, “I have not joined the party to become an MLA. I could have become an MLA (from) wherever I stand. But the admiration, love and applause of the people here cannot be found in Bengaluru." Reddy spoke at an International Women’s Day event organised by the KRPP party in Kanakagiri.

Janardhana Reddy further said that he joined the party for the development of people. “I have also told the media that I will devote my entire life to the development of North Karnataka," he said. Earlier, Reddy announced Dr Charul Dasari as a KRPP candidate to contest in the Assembly elections from the Kanakagiri seat. Commenting on the same, Reddy remarked, “Some people said that we are coming, don’t announce tickets in Kanakagiri. But it is not my place to sit and wait for their sake. For that, I have announced Charul as a candidate for the Kanakagiri constituency."

Speaking about his political journey, Reddy said that many people tried to remove him from politics. He added that his name must remain on this earth for a thousand years after death. “There is only one birth, no other birth," Reddy commented.

Talking about KRPP’s future and the chances of winning seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, Janardhana Reddy earlier said that it had been 60 days since the formation of the party and KRPP would win in 31 constituencies.

The upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections will witness a neck-to-neck fight among political parties to elect the 224 members of the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha.

