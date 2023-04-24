Trends :RCB vs KKRDelhi Mayor PollsKarnataka ElectionsEntertainment News
Agriculturist To Karnataka CM, The Political Journey Of BJP's Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai became the CM after the voluntary resignation of BS Yediyurappa in the middle of his term.

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 15:05 IST

Basavaraj was elected as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council twice from Dharwad local authorities’ constituency in 1998 and 2004.
Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, the political parties have been tirelessly campaigning around the state. And even as they take potshots at each other, the latest is the Congress calling the ruling party “ant-Lingayat". Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in a press conference, stated that the BJP has not yet taken a call on the announcement of a Lingayat CM. CM Bommai took charge of the office on July 28, 2021, after BS Yediyurappa voluntarily resigned. The 61-year-old is a three-time MLA from the Shiggaon constituency and has filed his nomination for the 2023 election for the fourth time. Let’s take a quick look at CM Bommai’s political timeline.

Personal Life:

Basavaraj Bommai was born in Hubli, Mysore on January 28, 1960. He is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from B.V. Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology (now KLE Technological University) and he started his career with Tata Group. He went on to become an agriculturist and an industrialist from there on.

Basavaraj Bommai is married to Chennamma and the couple has a son and a daughter. His net worth is Rs 4 crore, and his hobbies include reading, writing, playing Golf, and Cricket. His native address is No. 52, Adarsh Nagar, Hubli, Dharwad District.

Political Career:

Basavaraj was elected as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council twice from Dharwad local authorities’ constituency in 1998 and 2004. That was his entry into the political world of the state. He served as the Political Secretary to former Karnataka Chief Minister JH Patel from 1999-2000 and was also the Opposition Deputy Leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

In February 2008, he left the Janta Dal United (JDU) party and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was then elected MLA from Shiggaon Constituency thrice. From 2008 to 2013, he served as the Minister of Water Resources in the B.S. Yediyurappa, Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar cabinet. He implemented several irrigation schemes in the state that propelled him to fame. He also implemented India’s first 100% piped irrigation project at Shiggaon in the Haveri district of Karnataka.

He has also held several ministerial portfolios such as Home Minister, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, and Cooperations Minister in the fourth Yediyurappa ministry. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he imposed strict lockdowns and put forth rules to avoid people from wandering on the streets without an emergency.

