Ahead of Election Day In Karnataka, Private Bus Operators Hike Ticket Prices

With two days left, the assembly elections in Karnataka are now taking centre stage as the political leaders are touring the state and interacting with voters and trying to win their hearts as it’s the final day of campaigning. Now, the state is viewing a serious issue as commuters are witnessing a huge hike in bus ticket prices for travelling around the state.

It is worth noting that often candidates in the respective constituencies arrange free buses for voters to the polling booth so they can get the majority of votes from the residents of their areas. For this reason, buses have been already booked in advance for election day. Karnataka State Travel Operators Association (KSTOA) president Radhakrishna Holla said that many social service organisations have also booked buses in the rural areas of their concerned districts.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus facility in the poll-bound state may vary as well for commuters travelling from Bengaluru to other cities. KSTRC has around 8,100 buses operating in the state out of which 3,700 buses will be used by the Election Commission (ECI) for the safe transport of voting ballots, machines, election officials and police personnel to the polling station around the state. The rest 4,400 buses will be available for the general public and because of the low availability, the passengers are now resorting to private buses.

As an opportunity for private bus operators to capitalise, they have increased bus ticket prices. Travel from Bengaluru to other districts usually costs around between Rs 500 and Rs 800 but due to the demand for bus services, the tour operators are currently charging around Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 for a ticket.

Speaking with News18 Kannada, the KSTOA president shared that the online ticket booking portals fall under e-commerce, so it doesn’t concern bus owners. As they come under e-commerce, the owners decide the cost of a bus ticket themselves. He also urged ECI to pay attention to this matter as the commuters facing ticket fee hikes due to the election.

The result of the 224 constituencies in the state will be declared on May 13.

