Ahead Of Karnataka Elections Bengaluru Police Raids 500 Rowdies

Ahead of Karnataka assembly polls, Bengaluru police have raided more than 500 rowdies in different parts of the city. Over 1,500 cops conducted the raids in the central, southern, western and northern divisions of Bengaluru Police. During the raid, the police also found lethal weapons in at least two rowdies’ homes and fresh cases have been filed against them. The aim of the raid was to warn the rowdies against indulging in anti-social activities and causing a disturbance during the elections.

The raid was conducted on the instruction of Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sandeep Patil. During the police investigation, handguns were also found in the houses of some of the rowdies. Also, more than 20 rowdies have been arrested who did not come to the police station despite warrants being issued against them.

More than 1,500 police officers conducted the operation on Thursday. According to a report by Deccan Herald, police also picked up at least 67 rowdies with non-bailable warrants pending against them. At least 200 rowdies were raided in the western division alone.

On the other hand, the traffic police in the city have been monitoring vehicles violating traffic rules. If you are a commuter in the city, then beware as Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras have been installed around the city. The Bengaluru Traffic Police is silently monitoring and booking vehicles violating traffic rules.

Over 18 lakh traffic violation cases have been registered in the last two months with the help of AI cameras.

The police have started sending notices to defaulters to pay the fines. They are also planning to visit the houses of the defaulter who have more cases pending against them to collect the hefty fine amount after the election.

These steps came after the Election Commission kicked in the model code of conduct (MCC) on March 29 till the end of the electoral process in Karnataka.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of the votes will be held on May 13.

