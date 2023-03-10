Home » Elections » Ahead of Karnataka Elections, BJP Appoints CM Bommai as Chairman of Campaign Committee

Ahead of Karnataka Elections, BJP Appoints CM Bommai as Chairman of Campaign Committee

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje has been appointed as the convener of the election management committee, according to a statement issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh.

BJP president JP Nadda on Friday appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as the chairman of the election campaign committee for the assembly poll due later this year.

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje has been appointed as the convener of the election management committee, according to a statement issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh.

The party has tried to strike a balance between two dominant castes by appointing Bommai a Lingayat as head of one committee and Karandlaje a Vokkaliga as convener of the other panel.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been appointed as a member of the campaign committee.

The party has also appointed its Union ministers from Karnataka and party’s state unit leaders as members on both the committees.

