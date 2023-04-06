Ahead of Karnataka Elections, Congress' Strict Message To Candidates, Spokespersons

The Election Commission of India has scheduled the Karnataka Assembly elections for May 10. The announcement has started a trail of election rallies across the state. For the Congress, the elections are decisive to regaining its lost momentum, especially after the disqualification of Kerala’s Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. To woo the voters, Congress’ high command has directed all the candidates and spokespersons in Karnataka to follow certain elections rallies protocols. The unreleased list of protocols accessed by News18 Kannada aims to avoid any criticism, personal attacks and abuse of the opposition parties’ dignitaries.

The foremost directive given to Karnataka Congress party candidates is to avoid personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is believed that such a step may benefit Narendra Modi in the Karnataka elections.

The opposition believes that Modi’s popularity among the voters is one of the biggest challenges for parties. The grand old party ordered its spokespersons and candidates involved in rallies to not attack, abuse or target Prime Minister Narendra Modi as such a step has the potential to act against their strategies in the upcoming elections.

Apart from what should be avoided, Congress’ high command has given party members a list of topics that should be taken up with voters. Issues like BJP’s alleged corruption, communalism, Karnataka Public Service Commission recruitment malpractice, department-wise corruption and caste polarisation should be emphasised, among other issues. Further, the party high command has advised holding daily press conferences at party headquarters and district offices. Other issues to focus on are the illegal arrests of opposition members and dissenting voices, women’s safety, law and order situation in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

The rules and regulations under the Model Code Of Conduct have been imposed in Karnataka. The key components of the conduct outline how political parties, candidates running for office and the party(s) in power should conduct themselves throughout the election process, including their general behaviour while campaigning, holding meetings and processions, activities on election day and the operations of the party in power, among other things.

