Ahead Of Voting, Section 144 In All Mysore Constituencies; Know What's Prohibited

Ahead of the Karnataka polls on May 10, Section 144 has been implemented across all assembly constituencies in the district of Mysore. Mysore district collector Dr K.V. Rajendra has issued the order that will come into effect from 6 PM on May 8 and will stay until the polling closes on May 10 in all 11 constituencies in the district.

According to the order, carrying any product that can be used as a weapon such as firearms, guns, knives, hammers, mace, batons, spears, clubs or any other similar item is strictly prohibited between May 8 and the end of polling on May 10.

Advertisement

Any campaigning within 100 meters of any polling booth is disallowed. Shops offering photocopy services, bookstalls and cyber cafes will have restricted use. Open proclamation, chanting, playing of instruments, interpretation, gesticulation or feigned display and doing acts which may offend public decency or morality is strictly prohibited.

Candidates or their supporters are prohibited from making provocative statements and playing inflammatory songs or slogans. Making and displaying banners, signs, or effigies that are slandering in nature and offensive to other people will not be allowed as will be engaging in any act which disturbs public dignity and morals or disturbs law and order.

Dr K.V. Rajendra has said that carrying mobile phones, satellite phones or other electronic devices within 100 meters of the polling booths will not be allowed. He has also ordered the postponement of the fairs and festivals to be held on May 10. While public gatherings are restricted between the period when Section 144 is imposed, the order will not apply to auspicious events such as carefree cremation or marriages and religious processions.

Advertisement

All the political parties are indulging in aggressive campaigning ahead of the polls and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also on a visit to the poll-bound state to campaign.

Read all the Latest News here